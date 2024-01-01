Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Top of the line, all fact. options, Navi, Backup Cam, dual DVD, dual Roof, heated front & rear seats/steering wheel, p/gate & much more. Looks & runs great.  Recalls done. PRICE INCLUDES $2000 SAFETY SERVICE (tires, brakes, suspension, battery, oil/filter, undercoating). CERTIFIED.       </p><p>Also avail.  2015 Pathfinder SL, 203k $10990     ///     2012 BMW X5 7 pass. w/DVD 181k $10990    ///    2015 Journey Crossroad, 158k $10990       </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

194,650 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1707973463
  2. 1707973463
  3. 1707973464
  4. 1707973462
  5. 1707973462
  6. 1707973462
  7. 1707973462
  8. 1707973462
  9. 1707973462
  10. 1707973461
  11. 1707973463
  12. 1707973462
  13. 1707973462
  14. 1707973462
  15. 1707973463
  16. 1707973461
  17. 1707973462
  18. 1707973461
  19. 1707973463
  20. 1707973462
  21. 1707973462
  22. 1707973462
  23. 1707973461
  24. 1707973463
  25. 1707973462
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
194,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM5DC670156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line, all fact. options, Navi, Backup Cam, dual DVD, dual Roof, heated front & rear seats/steering wheel, p/gate & much more. Looks & runs great.  Recalls done. PRICE INCLUDES $2000 SAFETY SERVICE (tires, brakes, suspension, battery, oil/filter, undercoating). CERTIFIED.       

Also avail.  2015 Pathfinder SL, 203k $10990     ///     2012 BMW X5 7 pass. w/DVD 181k $10990    ///    2015 Journey Crossroad, 158k $10990       

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD 153,553 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L 174,099 KM $5,600 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr 3.5L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr 3.5L 224,690 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Pathfinder