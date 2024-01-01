2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
No Accidents, AS IS, 4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.577 Axle Ratio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/1CD/NAV w/13 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20 Unique Metallic Paint Finish Alloy. Platinum 3.5L V6 DOHC 4WD CVT Service records available here at the dealership. Reviews: * Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinders good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

INSGMT

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

110,205 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum as is AWD

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum as is AWD

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7FC681893

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P151893Z
  • Mileage 110,205 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player
Navigation System

4x4
CVT

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

2015 Nissan Pathfinder