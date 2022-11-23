Menu
2010 Ford Focus

164,000 KM

Details

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895





SES



SES

Location



599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9353311
  • VIN: 1FAHP3GN7AW241947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2010 FORD FOCUS SES

4 DOOR, FWD, With every important option!

2.0L 4CYL, Only 164,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely equipped and finished in Red on Black Leather Heated Seats.

Sunroof, Premium Audio and Lighting.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Bluetooth audio and hands free phone. 

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

 

Just a nice clean, loaded, 4 cylinder sedan!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection


