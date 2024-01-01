$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,040 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Focus SE, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Great 4 Cyl Save on Gas!
$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models!
