2010 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.



***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=bQlk3jzgkbSFe3%2fuzmV2LNeLKkGtsF%2f4



Very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new! smooth ride and fun to drive, comes with a very fuel efficient 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine, bluetooth, hands free calling, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, alloy wheels, steering wheel radio controls, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry remote, factory alarm and much more.



For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.