2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 S **COUPE / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS))
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 908
- Mileage 96,978 KM
Vehicle Description
**2010 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE ONLY 96K KM / EXTREMELY LOW LOW MILEAGE / SUPEREB CONDITION /
Check out this newly added 2010 Nissan Altima. *One Owner.** Comes with features like Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, power windows, mirrors and locks, USB, IPOD and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more. With only 96,978 km for Just 11,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
ADDRESS: 643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1
