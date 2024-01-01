Menu
<p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 115%; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>**</span></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 115%; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>2010 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE ONLY 96K KM / </span></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 115%; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>EXTREMELY LOW LOW MILEAGE /</span></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 115%; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;> SUPEREB CONDITION / </span></span></strong></p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Check out this newly added 2010 Nissan Altima. *One Owner.** </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Comes with features like Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, power windows, mirrors and locks, USB, IPOD and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more. With only <strong>96,978</strong> <strong>km</strong> for Just <strong>11,995.00.</strong> </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.</span><br /></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #222222;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=line-height: 17.12px;>ADDRESS: </span></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-size: 13.3333px;>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;> </p><p> </p>

2010 Nissan Altima

96,978 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S **COUPE / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS))

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S **COUPE / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS))

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,978KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2EP2AC172808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 908
  • Mileage 96,978 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 161,523 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Versa for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Nissan Versa 127,256 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Saturn Ion for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Saturn Ion 223,250 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Nissan Altima