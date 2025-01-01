$10,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package - Certified
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package - Certified
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable, spacious, and feature-packed minivan? Check out this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package – Certified and Accident-Free!Key Features:
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Powerful and fuel-efficient
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) – Smooth and reliable handling
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Navigation & Back-Up Camera – Easy maneuvering & trip planning
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth – Stay entertained on the go
✅ Power Windows & Door Locks – Hassle-free access and control
✅ Cruise Control & Air Conditioning – Comfort for long drives
✅ Runs & Drives Great!
🔹 Book an Appointment for a Test Drive Today!Why Buy From Us?
✔ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with confidence
✔ CarProof Verified – Lien Search, Registration History, Accident Records & More
✔ All-Inclusive Pricing! – NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔ We Accept Trade-Ins – Get the best value for your vehicle!
✔ Looking for Something Else? – We’ll find it for you!
📍 Visit Us At: 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON, L8H 5Y4
📞 Call/Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🚗 Ask About Our Customer Travel Program & Ontario-Wide Delivery Options!
Don’t miss out – Contact us today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705