<h3 data-start=77 data-end=195><strong data-start=81 data-end=193>[Certified | No Accidents] 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package – Reliable & Affordable Family Van!</strong></h3><p data-start=197 data-end=358>Looking for a dependable, spacious, and feature-packed minivan? Check out this <strong data-start=276 data-end=325>2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package</strong> – Certified and Accident-Free!</p><h3 data-start=360 data-end=383><strong data-start=364 data-end=381>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=384 data-end=891>✅ <strong data-start=386 data-end=404>3.6L V6 Engine</strong> – Powerful and fuel-efficient<br data-start=434 data-end=437 />✅ <strong data-start=439 data-end=466>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> – Smooth and reliable handling<br data-start=497 data-end=500 />✅ <strong data-start=502 data-end=534>Keyless Entry & Remote Start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=567 data-end=570 />✅ <strong data-start=572 data-end=603>Navigation & Back-Up Camera</strong> – Easy maneuvering & trip planning<br data-start=638 data-end=641 />✅ <strong data-start=643 data-end=695>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth</strong> – Stay entertained on the go<br data-start=724 data-end=727 />✅ <strong data-start=729 data-end=759>Power Windows & Door Locks</strong> – Hassle-free access and control<br data-start=792 data-end=795 />✅ <strong data-start=797 data-end=834>Cruise Control & Air Conditioning</strong> – Comfort for long drives<br data-start=860 data-end=863 />✅ <strong data-start=865 data-end=889>Runs & Drives Great!</strong></p><p data-start=893 data-end=945>🔹 <strong data-start=896 data-end=943>Book an Appointment for a Test Drive Today!</strong></p><h3 data-start=947 data-end=973><strong data-start=951 data-end=971>Why Buy From Us?</strong></h3><p data-start=974 data-end=1331>✔ <strong data-start=976 data-end=1005>OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong> – Buy with confidence<br data-start=1027 data-end=1030 />✔ <strong data-start=1032 data-end=1053>CarProof Verified</strong> – Lien Search, Registration History, Accident Records & More<br data-start=1114 data-end=1117 />✔ <strong data-start=1119 data-end=1145>All-Inclusive Pricing!</strong> – <strong data-start=1148 data-end=1166>NO HIDDEN FEES</strong> – Just <strong data-start=1174 data-end=1201>Price + HST + Licensing</strong><br data-start=1201 data-end=1204 />✔ <strong data-start=1206 data-end=1229>We Accept Trade-Ins</strong> – Get the best value for your vehicle!<br data-start=1268 data-end=1271 />✔ <strong data-start=1273 data-end=1304>Looking for Something Else?</strong> – We’ll find it for you!</p><p data-start=1333 data-end=1485>📍 <strong data-start=1336 data-end=1352>Visit Us At:</strong> 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON, L8H 5Y4<br data-start=1394 data-end=1397 />📞 <strong data-start=1400 data-end=1414>Call/Text:</strong> (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542<br data-start=1447 data-end=1450 />📧 <strong data-start=1453 data-end=1463>Email:</strong> <a rel=noopener data-start=1464 data-end=1483>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1487 data-end=1566>🚗 <strong data-start=1490 data-end=1564>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program & Ontario-Wide Delivery Options!</strong></p><p data-start=1568 data-end=1602 data-is-last-node=>Don’t miss out – Contact us today!</p>

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
12177130

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR275699

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

