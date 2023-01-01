Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toyota Venza 2010 AWD </p><p>Certified plus extended warranty with finance options.</p><p>premium interior and exterior.</p>

2010 Toyota Venza

238,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1701573715
  2. 1701573715
  3. 1701573715
  4. 1701573715
  5. 1701573715
  6. 1701573715
  7. 1701573715
  8. 1701573715
  9. 1701573715
  10. 1701573715
  11. 1701573715
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB5AU011630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2 dec
  • Mileage 238,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Venza 2010 AWD 

Certified plus extended warranty with finance options.

premium interior and exterior.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2010 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 238,500 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Venza