<p>**CERTIFIED PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH FINANCE OPTIONS**</p><p>This is the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, In black Paint, the Interior great shape. It has a 3.6-liter V-6 engine produces about 285 horsepower and seats seven people. It is a well-maintained vehicle with 214000 kilometers on it. The center seat, which can accommodate seven people, can be folded down to make additional space for goods inside the van when needed. Great for Family use, electrician or plumber, Mobile Detailing, Landscaping, Shuttle Van, or even a Service Van. Along with many other features, the car has air conditioning, power windows, a cargo shelf, an FM/AM radio, and a tilt-adjustable seat.</p><p>**contact information for inquiry.**</p><p>Phone:+14377661844</p><p>EMAIL: vermamotorsinc@gmail.com</p><p> </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

214,500 KM

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

214,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR355387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # dec 2
  • Mileage 214,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, In black Paint, the Interior great shape. It has a 3.6-liter V-6 engine produces about 285 horsepower and seats seven people. It is a well-maintained vehicle with 214000 kilometers on it. The center seat, which can accommodate seven people, can be folded down to make additional space for goods inside the van when needed. Great for Family use, electrician or plumber, Mobile Detailing, Landscaping, Shuttle Van, or even a Service Van. Along with many other features, the car has air conditioning, power windows, a cargo shelf, an FM/AM radio, and a tilt-adjustable seat.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

