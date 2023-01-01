$9,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # dec 2
- Mileage 214,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**CERTIFIED PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH FINANCE OPTIONS**
This is the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, In black Paint, the Interior great shape. It has a 3.6-liter V-6 engine produces about 285 horsepower and seats seven people. It is a well-maintained vehicle with 214000 kilometers on it. The center seat, which can accommodate seven people, can be folded down to make additional space for goods inside the van when needed. Great for Family use, electrician or plumber, Mobile Detailing, Landscaping, Shuttle Van, or even a Service Van. Along with many other features, the car has air conditioning, power windows, a cargo shelf, an FM/AM radio, and a tilt-adjustable seat.
**contact information for inquiry.**
Phone:+14377661844
EMAIL: vermamotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
