2008 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847442
  • Stock #: 254792
  • VIN: 1GTEK14X58Z300380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE. JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

