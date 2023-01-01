Menu
2014 Honda Accord

83,971 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sport !! LOW KM'S !! | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

2014 Honda Accord

Sport !! LOW KM'S !! | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9542962
  Stock #: 14-03170JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14-03170JB
  • Mileage 83,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Hit the road in this 2014 Honda Accord Sport! Finished in a stylish Black exterior with a black interior, this Accord is packed full of awesome features! Its 2.4L 4 cylinder engine is amazingly efficient, with a 5.7L/100km highway rating! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.


1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,





Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

