<b>Low Mileage, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Within the small sedan segment, Hyundais newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantras suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This low mileage hatchback has just 55,421 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This low mileage hatchback has just 55,421 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

2013 Hyundai Elantra