2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

215,000 KM

Details Description

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Firm

519-584-1968

E 300 4MATIC

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

215,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9368443
  • Stock #: 1049
  • VIN: WDBUF92X29B385057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1049
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

