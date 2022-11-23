Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LE,8 Passengers,Backup Camera,Bluetooth,Certified

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9374017
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC1CS266850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, 8 Passengers, Certified, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Alloys, Spoiler, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, New Tires & Brakes al around, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax please:

 

((( CarFax )))

 

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

