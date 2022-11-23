$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE,8 Passengers,Backup Camera,Bluetooth,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9374017
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC1CS266850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, 8 Passengers, Certified, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Alloys, Spoiler, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, New Tires & Brakes al around, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax please:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
