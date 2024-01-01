$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Kia Soul
EX-ECO
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56E7078566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Auto, Lady driven, All power, Steering wheel controls, Air condition, Black on Black, Heated seats, AUX, USB,ABS, Traction control, and many more.
Taxes and License fees extra,
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
