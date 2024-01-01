Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Auto, Lady driven, All power, Steering wheel controls, Air condition, Black on Black, Heated seats, AUX, USB,ABS, Traction control, and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra,</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2014 Kia Soul

169,985 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Soul

EX-ECO

2014 Kia Soul

EX-ECO

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56E7078566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Auto, Lady driven, All power, Steering wheel controls, Air condition, Black on Black, Heated seats, AUX, USB,ABS, Traction control, and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra,

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

519-748-6001

