519-576-7000
2019 Ford Mustang
GT PEFORMANCE PACKAGE | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10034757
- Stock #: D111360A
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF4K5172872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,513 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
| Local Trade, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beam, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe & Smart Package, FordPass Connect, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane-Keeping Alert, Larger Radiator, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Rear Wing, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium Floor Liners Front & Rear, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, TORSEN Differential, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R Painted Aluminum.
GT Premium 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT RWD 10-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
