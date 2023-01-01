Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

33,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT PEFORMANCE PACKAGE | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT PEFORMANCE PACKAGE | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10034757
  2. 10034757
  3. 10034757
  4. 10034757
  5. 10034757
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034757
  • Stock #: D111360A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF4K5172872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D111360A
  • Mileage 33,513 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

| Local Trade, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beam, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe & Smart Package, FordPass Connect, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane-Keeping Alert, Larger Radiator, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Rear Wing, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium Floor Liners Front & Rear, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, TORSEN Differential, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R Painted Aluminum.

GT Premium 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT RWD 10-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic


Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2010 Chevrolet Color...
 189,824 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 64,039 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 82,156 KM
$48,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory