2023 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $69,999 + taxes & licensing 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976235

9976235 VIN: 5TDGRKEC9PS156354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 63 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

