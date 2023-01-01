Menu
2023 Toyota Sienna

63 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2023 Toyota Sienna

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger FWD,HYBRID

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger FWD,HYBRID

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

63KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976235
  • VIN: 5TDGRKEC9PS156354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 63 KM

Vehicle Description

New Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid, 8 Passengers, Sunroof, Tinted, Ready to Go,,,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

