2023 Toyota Sienna
XLE 8-Passenger FWD,HYBRID
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
63KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9976235
- VIN: 5TDGRKEC9PS156354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 63 KM
Vehicle Description
New Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid, 8 Passengers, Sunroof, Tinted, Ready to Go,,,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
