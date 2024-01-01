Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Corvette Stingray Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic w/ Auto Shift Transmission, Arctic White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

12,025 KM

Details Description Features

$98,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray | 2LT | Coupe | Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray | 2LT | Coupe | Nav

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$98,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D41N5117613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,025 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Corvette Stingray Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic w/ Auto Shift Transmission, Arctic White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior,




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20
2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels 37,420 KM $47,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT | FWD for sale in Listowel, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT | FWD 116,886 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT | Crew | True North | Z71 | 18
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT | Crew | True North | Z71 | 18" Wheels 123,426 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette