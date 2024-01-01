Menu
<p>LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto Very sharp colour with a green tinge. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @ firestone blvd Be Smart See Bart Where ( Barts the Best )</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

234,788 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto

LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xyktca11bg035233

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,788 KM

Vehicle Description

LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto Very sharp colour with a green tinge. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @ firestone blvd "Be Smart See Bart" Where ( Barts the Best )

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

