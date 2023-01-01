Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,826 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1684874338
  2. 1684874342
  3. 1684874346
  4. 1684874350
  5. 1684874354
  6. 1684874359
  7. 1684874364
  8. 1684874368
  9. 1684874372
  10. 1684874375
  11. 1684874379
  12. 1684874385
  13. 1684874393
  14. 1684874398
  15. 1684874406
  16. 1684874410
  17. 1684874414
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,826KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981734
  • Stock #: 1138A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR701900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,826 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 195,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 251,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger
178,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory