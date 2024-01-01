$28,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30th Anniversary-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-743
- Mileage 128,305 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary with Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat with Black Leather Trimmed Interior, 3 Zone Climate Control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Satellite Radio, Power Window Group, Power Driver's Seat.
Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height.
Please contact our Sales Department for further information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
