2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry-Manual
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-693
- Mileage 62,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 62,510 km 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP, Bright White, Black Cloth Seats. Comfort, Safety and Reliability.
Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. Seating for Four plus Wheelchair Occupant.
Please contact our Sales Department for further information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
