2019 Mazda CX-5

83,856 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Grand Touring

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645877
  • Stock #: MT0145
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY8K0532061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MT0145
  • Mileage 83,856 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
