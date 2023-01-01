Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

48,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 9577087
  2. 9577087
  3. 9577087
  4. 9577087
  5. 9577087
  6. 9577087
  7. 9577087
  8. 9577087
  9. 9577087
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9577087
  • Stock #: ML0378
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM9L0723406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML0378
  • Mileage 48,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 23,690 KM
$37,807 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 To...
 107,911 KM
$26,807 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 58,586 KM
$35,807 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory