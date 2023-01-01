Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Outback

193,120 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I AWD PREMIUM *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I AWD PREMIUM *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10017762
  2. 10017762
  3. 10017762
  4. 10017762
  5. 10017762
  6. 10017762
  7. 10017762
  8. 10017762
  9. 10017762
  10. 10017762
  11. 10017762
  12. 10017762
  13. 10017762
  14. 10017762
  15. 10017762
  16. 10017762
  17. 10017762
  18. 10017762
  19. 10017762
  20. 10017762
  21. 10017762
  22. 10017762
  23. 10017762
  24. 10017762
  25. 10017762
  26. 10017762
  27. 10017762
  28. 10017762
  29. 10017762
  30. 10017762
  31. 10017762
  32. 10017762
  33. 10017762
  34. 10017762
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10017762
  • Stock #: A2146
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC0D3216106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2146
  • Mileage 193,120 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Outback 2.5I AWD with Automatic Transmission has, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Subaru Outback ...
 193,120 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna V...
 156,930 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna V...
 235,700 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory