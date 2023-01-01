2013 Subaru Outback ...

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10017762

10017762 Stock #: A2146

A2146 VIN: 4S4BRGBC0D3216106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

