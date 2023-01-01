Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rio

207,235 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1675371422
  2. 1675371422
  3. 1675371422
  4. 1675371422
  5. 1675371422
  6. 1675371422
  7. 1675371422
  8. 1675371422
  9. 1675371422
  10. 1675371422
  11. 1675371422
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

207,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575947
  • VIN: KNADM5A34E6925605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2013 Mazda CX-9 GS L...
 216,352 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra 2...
 168,578 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,253 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory