Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Econoline

288,579 KM

Details Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Econoline

2005 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty 138" WB SRW

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty 138" WB SRW

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9415747
  2. 9415747
  3. 9415747
  4. 9415747
  5. 9415747
  6. 9415747
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

288,579KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415747
  • Stock #: 17151D
  • VIN: 1FDSE35LX5HA44154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 288,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2005 Ford Econoline ...
 288,579 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Tribeca ...
 202,030 KM
$12,933 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLE
 187,185 KM
$18,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory