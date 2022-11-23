$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2005 Ford Econoline
2005 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty 138" WB SRW
Location
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
288,579KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9415747
- Stock #: 17151D
- VIN: 1FDSE35LX5HA44154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 288,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1