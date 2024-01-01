Menu
CERTIFIED VERSATILE GRAND CARAVAN, USE EITHER AS A FAMILY OR AS A WORK VAN, OR BOTH... ALREADY EQUIPPED WITH COMMERCIAL LADDER RACK, DIVIDERS AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE

RAM CARGO VAN, COMMERCIAL VAN, 7 PASSENGERS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,000 KM

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, VERSATILE FAMILY &WORK VAN,LADDER RACKS

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, VERSATILE FAMILY &WORK VAN,LADDER RACKS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan