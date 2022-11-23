Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

159,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365812
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC665704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER PALTINUM, 4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLD SEATS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 4x4

7 SEATS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

PLATINUM TRIM, FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

REAR VIEW CAMERA

NAVIGATION

DVD

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

PUSH BUTTON START

REMOTE START

LEATHER SEATS

HEATED SEATS

COOLED SEATS

POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES

POWER TRUNK

PARKING SENSORS

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

