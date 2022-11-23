$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9365812
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC665704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER PALTINUM, 4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLD SEATS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 4x4
7 SEATS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
PLATINUM TRIM, FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:
REAR VIEW CAMERA
NAVIGATION
DVD
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
PUSH BUTTON START
REMOTE START
LEATHER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES
POWER TRUNK
PARKING SENSORS
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.