Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

135,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9443745
  2. 9443745
  3. 9443745
  4. 9443745
  5. 9443745
  6. 9443745
  7. 9443745
  8. 9443745
  9. 9443745
  10. 9443745
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443745
  • Stock #: 462486TT
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT7GS185731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 462486TT
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Cadillac XTS Lu...
 96,546 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Es...
 83,574 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza XL...
 32,751 KM
$43,828 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory