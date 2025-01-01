$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,872KM
VIN WVWEB7CD3RW159449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,872 KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
2024 Volkswagen Golf