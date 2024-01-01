Menu
This Hyundai Elantra Touring has one of the most refined engines in its class, boasting a much better fuel efficiency than its rivals. This 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring proudly displays its European roots as a spacious and solidly constructed compact car with surprisingly sophisticated road manners. Designed in Europe, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes. Under the body, youll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience.This wagon has 235,186 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

235,186 KM

Details Description

Touring GL

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

235,186KM
Used
VIN KMHDB8AE2BU114383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0504A
  • Mileage 235,186 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra Touring has one of the most refined engines in its class, boasting a much better fuel efficiency than its rivals. This 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring proudly displays its European roots as a spacious and solidly constructed compact car with surprisingly sophisticated road manners. Designed in Europe, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes. Under the body, you'll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience.This wagon has 235,186 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
