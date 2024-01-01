$12,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
108,653KM
Used
VIN 3VWDK7AJ4EM397810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0349
- Mileage 108,653 KM
Vehicle Description
An uncluttered interior and exterior design keeps the Jetta looking very attractive and appealing. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,325 kg
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Max cargo capacity: 440 L
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Overall Length: 4,628 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Manual child safety locks
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2014 Volkswagen Jetta