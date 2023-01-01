$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Preferred
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 9499219
- Stock #: U0671
- VIN: KMHLM4AJXNU012488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Elantra Hybrid was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with the bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
