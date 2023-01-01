Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Hybrid Preferred

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Preferred

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Used
  • Listing ID: 9499219
  • Stock #: U0671
  • VIN: KMHLM4AJXNU012488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Elantra Hybrid was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with the bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

