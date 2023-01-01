2022 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9499219

9499219 Stock #: U0671

U0671 VIN: KMHLM4AJXNU012488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.