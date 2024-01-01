Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

85,375 KM

Details Features

$31,566

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11303573
  2. 11303573
  3. 11303573
  4. 11303573
  5. 11303573
  6. 11303573
  7. 11303573
  8. 11303573
  9. 11303573
  10. 11303573
  11. 11303573
  12. 11303573
  13. 11303573
  14. 11303573
  15. 11303573
  16. 11303573
  17. 11303573
  18. 11303573
  19. 11303573
  20. 11303573
  21. 11303573
  22. 11303573
  23. 11303573
  24. 11303573
  25. 11303573
  26. 11303573
  27. 11303573
  28. 11303573
  29. 11303573
  30. 11303573
  31. 11303573
  32. 11303573
  33. 11303573
  34. 11303573
  35. 11303573
  36. 11303573
Contact Seller

$31,566

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,375KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KTXKG629865

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof, 159 EXT, Cargo Partition, Bluetoot for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof, 159 EXT, Cargo Partition, Bluetoot 38,329 KM $50,478 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, 4X4, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, 4X4, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera 55,840 KM $43,149 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, 30,382 KM $26,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,566

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic