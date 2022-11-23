Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AWD ,WELL MAINTAIN,E 300

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AWD ,WELL MAINTAIN,E 300

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9366901
  • Stock #: 1170
  • VIN: WDBUF92X38B321169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 MERCEDES BENZ E 300 4 MATIC

 

Very Clean Unit, 6 Cylinder 3.0L Automatic Transmissions. Clean Title,  Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.

leather roof mAWD well maintain

 

This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $595.

 

SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ACCEPTED

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

