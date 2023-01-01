Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

129,000 KM

Details

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9900224
  • Stock #: 154075
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW6DDB16456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 Commercial Automatic 4.6L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel Clean Carfax, Low km This is a Financing price: $17980 Actual Price is $19498 The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Check Availability and Schedule a test drive. call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza ) AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, M3J 1N6 All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

