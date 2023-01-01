$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2020 Kia Soul
EX IVT *Ltd Avail*,R/V CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10435404
- VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7121130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot collision warning
Lane Keeping assist
Forward safety system
Optional Sport driving mode
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
