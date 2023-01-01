Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

81,496 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX IVT *Ltd Avail*,R/V CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX IVT *Ltd Avail*,R/V CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1695050022
  2. 1695050022
  3. 1695050023
  4. 1695050023
  5. 1695050023
  6. 1695050016
  7. 1695050022
  8. 1695050022
  9. 1695050018
  10. 1695050020
  11. 1695050021
  12. 1695050016
  13. 1695050021
  14. 1695050022
  15. 1695050008
  16. 1695050002
  17. 1695050010
  18. 1695050021
  19. 1695050014
  20. 1695050017
  21. 1695050001
  22. 1695050002
  23. 1695050015
  24. 1695050018
  25. 1695050020
  26. 1695050006
  27. 1695050023
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,496KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435404
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7121130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot collision warning

Lane Keeping assist

Forward safety system

Optional Sport driving mode

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 94,683 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 132,730 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 116,154 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory