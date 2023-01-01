Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

51,456 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-335-4003

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-335-4003

  1. 9473883
  2. 9473883
  3. 9473883
  4. 9473883
  5. 9473883
  6. 9473883
  7. 9473883
  8. 9473883
  9. 9473883
  10. 9473883
  11. 9473883
  12. 9473883
  13. 9473883
  14. 9473883
  15. 9473883
  16. 9473883
  17. 9473883
  18. 9473883
  19. 9473883
  20. 9473883
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473883
  • VIN: JM1BPAK75K1128557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,456 KM

Vehicle Description


Just in on dealer trade !!! Low mileage Mazda 3 HATCHBACK with only 51,000km!






Well equipped with alloy wheels, Apple Car Play, power locks, windows, a/c, back up camera, 60/40 split (rear fold seats), steering wheel functions and oh so much more!






Always a great choice with Mazdas reliable and smooth drivetrain! Full functionality, tons of options to make your drive an easy and comfortable vehicle to get you where you need to be!






The beautiful styling is always a nice plus! First year introduced by Mazda for the full redesign!






Need financing? Apply with us and get rates as low as 6.99% OAC






Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GO2 Auto

2016 Nissan Murano SL
 128,521 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 67,080 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 51,456 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-335-XXXX

(click to show)

613-335-4003

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory