$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-335-4003
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-335-4003
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9473883
- VIN: JM1BPAK75K1128557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in on dealer trade !!! Low mileage Mazda 3 HATCHBACK with only 51,000km!
Well equipped with alloy wheels, Apple Car Play, power locks, windows, a/c, back up camera, 60/40 split (rear fold seats), steering wheel functions and oh so much more!
Always a great choice with Mazdas reliable and smooth drivetrain! Full functionality, tons of options to make your drive an easy and comfortable vehicle to get you where you need to be!
The beautiful styling is always a nice plus! First year introduced by Mazda for the full redesign!
Need financing? Apply with us and get rates as low as 6.99% OAC
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2