New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$19,495
140,760KM
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT, Nav, One Owner, 7 passenger!!
$17,995
134,717KM
Lally Ford
Tilbury, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Alloys|SIRIUS XM|PwrWindowsLocks|A/C|Cruise
$16,995
160,269KM
South West Auto Group
London, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
SXT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START
$20,977
67,500KM
Riverview GM
Wallaceburg, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
GT LEATHER NAVIGATION AWD REAR SEAT VIDEO
$29,199
51,487KM
Chatham Chrysler
Chatham, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$16,500
135,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
$22,659.15
132,243KM
2019 Dodge Journey
SE Plus - BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS!
$21,995
71,385KM
Automaxx Windsor
Windsor, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
SXT - BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SAT RADIO!
$20,900
115,594KM
Automaxx Windsor
Windsor, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
SE
$25,045
34,148KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
2019 Dodge Journey
7 PASS AWD LOADED! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$32,495
103,301KM
2017 Dodge Journey
SE
$22,895
62,967KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$12,800
175,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$15,503
48,644KM
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
$10,000
60,285KM
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$13,014
118,205KM
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$11,319
92,376KM
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$12,077
178,527KM
2009 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
$6,400
252,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales
Windsor, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$12,495
174,951KM