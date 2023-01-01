Menu
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Sarnia, ON

Showing 1-39 of 39
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$16,999
+ tax & lic
169,972KM
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$19,495
+ tax & lic
140,760KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT, Nav, One Owner, 7 passenger!! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT, Nav, One Owner, 7 passenger!!
$17,995
+ tax & lic
134,717KM
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$16,700
+ tax & lic
184,489KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

SXT
$21,999
+ tax & lic
164,309KM
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Sarnia, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
+ tax & lic
204,665KM
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Alloys|SIRIUS XM|PwrWindowsLocks|A/C|Cruise for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Alloys|SIRIUS XM|PwrWindowsLocks|A/C|Cruise
$16,995
+ tax & lic
160,269KM
South West Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START for sale in Wallaceburg, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START
$20,977
+ tax & lic
67,500KM
Riverview GM

Wallaceburg, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT LEATHER NAVIGATION AWD REAR SEAT VIDEO for sale in Chatham, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

GT LEATHER NAVIGATION AWD REAR SEAT VIDEO
$29,199
+ tax & lic
51,487KM
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus
$15,999
+ tax & lic
120,712KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SE
$26,874.15
+ tax & lic
108,870KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT for sale in London, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

GT
$27,174.15
+ tax & lic
123,301KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Komoka, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$7,995
+ tax & lic
238,293KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$16,500
+ tax & lic
135,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$22,659.15
+ tax & lic
132,243KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew for sale in London, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew
$11,991
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Journey for sale in London, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

$15,700
+ tax & lic
198,039KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Journey SE Plus - BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS! for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

SE Plus - BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS!
$21,995
+ tax & lic
71,385KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT - BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SAT RADIO! for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT - BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SAT RADIO!
$20,900
+ tax & lic
115,594KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT
$7,700
+ tax & lic
201,201KM
Select Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT
$9,299
+ tax & lic
219,887KM
Select Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SE
$25,045
+ tax & lic
34,148KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Journey 7 PASS AWD LOADED! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

7 PASS AWD LOADED! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$32,495
+ tax & lic
103,301KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$22,200
+ tax & lic
127,727KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SE
$22,895
+ tax & lic
62,967KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$12,800
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
Sale
$11,995
+ tax & lic
133,177KM
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,503
+ tax & lic
48,644KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT
$10,000
+ tax & lic
60,285KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$13,014
+ tax & lic
118,205KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Windsor, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$11,319
+ tax & lic
92,376KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$12,077
+ tax & lic
178,527KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Windsor, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T
$6,400
+ tax & lic
252,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales

Windsor, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$12,495
+ tax & lic
174,951KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in London, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$9,488
+ tax & lic
245,194KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT/LIMITED for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED
$CALL
+ tax & lic
153,502KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD
$23,900
+ tax & lic
107,311KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD
$25,700
+ tax & lic
91,374KM
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT/LIMITED for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED
$CALL
+ tax & lic
169,594KM
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON