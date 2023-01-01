$29,995+ tax & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
50th Anniversary, Targa Roof
- Listing ID: 9844619
- Stock #: 135076
- VIN: 1G1YY22G235135076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,173 KM
Vehicle Description
V8, Auto, Air, 50th Anniversary, All the power options, with Targa Roof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Clean Carfax with No Accidents, Garage Kept, Only 55,173 Kms, Asking $29,995 Certified.
We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
