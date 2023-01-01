Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

55,173 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Corvette

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

50th Anniversary, Targa Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

50th Anniversary, Targa Roof

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1681749821
  2. 1681749820
  3. 1681749325
  4. 1681749324
  5. 1681749324
  6. 1681749325
  7. 1681749325
  8. 1681749325
  9. 1681749324
  10. 1681749324
  11. 1681749325
  12. 1681749322
  13. 1681749323
  14. 1681749325
  15. 1681749323
  16. 1681749323
  17. 1681749325
  18. 1681749326
  19. 1681749326
  20. 1681749325
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844619
  • Stock #: 135076
  • VIN: 1G1YY22G235135076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,173 KM

Vehicle Description

V8, Auto, Air, 50th Anniversary, All the power options, with Targa Roof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry,  Clean Carfax with No Accidents, Garage Kept, Only 55,173 Kms, Asking $29,995 Certified.

 

We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2003 Chevrolet Corve...
 55,173 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 139,227 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory