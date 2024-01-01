Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2014 Kia Rio

54,009 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rio

EX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rio

EX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,009KM
Used
VIN KNADN5A30E6954645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Brake Assist System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6-speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
POWER OUTLETS
Vehicle Stability Management
UVO infotainment system
Power Windows w/ Power Door Locks
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control 71,317 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 30,394 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 96,428 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio