Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Beautiful Condition, Low Kms, Only 40,499 kms, Auto, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Excellent Shape Inside and Outside, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2015 MINI Cooper

40,499 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 MINI Cooper

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats,

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats,

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1711825164
  2. 1711825165
  3. 1711825164
  4. 1711825165
  5. 1711825164
  6. 1711825164
  7. 1711825164
  8. 1711825163
  9. 1711825165
  10. 1711825164
  11. 1711825164
  12. 1711825164
  13. 1711825164
  14. 1711825164
  15. 1711825164
  16. 1711825164
  17. 1711825164
  18. 1711825164
  19. 1711825164
  20. 1711825164
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,499KM
Used
VIN WMWXM5C55FT939351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 939351
  • Mileage 40,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Condition, Low Kms, Only 40,499 kms, Auto, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Excellent Shape Inside and Outside, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX, Heated Seats, Back-Up Sensors, AWD for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX, Heated Seats, Back-Up Sensors, AWD 160,250 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 V6, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, for sale in St Catharines, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 V6, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, 212,214 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, Sport Wagon, Alloys, Heated. Seats. for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, Sport Wagon, Alloys, Heated. Seats. 140,610 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper