2019 RAM 1500 Classic

96,258 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FGXKS591799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2019 RAM 1500 Classic