$7,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima
S COUPE
2010 Nissan Altima
S COUPE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0008
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COUPE! 2.5S! AUTO! SUNROOF! LEATHER SEAT! GRAY ON RED, VERY NICE COLOR
COMBINATION! PUSH START! BLUE TOOTH! AFTERMARKET BACKUP CAMERA AND
DASHBOARD CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118