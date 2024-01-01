Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COUPE! 2.5S! AUTO! SUNROOF! LEATHER SEAT! GRAY ON RED, VERY NICE COLOR</p><p>COMBINATION!  PUSH START! BLUE TOOTH! AFTERMARKET BACKUP CAMERA AND </p><p>DASHBOARD CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH </p><p>CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! </p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2010 Nissan Altima

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Altima

S COUPE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

S COUPE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1727056947
  2. 1727056947
  3. 1727056947
  4. 1727056948
  5. 1727056947
  6. 1727056947
  7. 1727056947
  8. 1727056947
  9. 1727056948
  10. 1727056948
  11. 1727056947
  12. 1727056948
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL2EP9AC130636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0008
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COUPE! 2.5S! AUTO! SUNROOF! LEATHER SEAT! GRAY ON RED, VERY NICE COLOR

COMBINATION!  PUSH START! BLUE TOOTH! AFTERMARKET BACKUP CAMERA AND 

DASHBOARD CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH 

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! 

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 144,500 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 149,000 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A4 Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Audi A4 Premium 128,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima