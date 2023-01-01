Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

S|NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2015 MINI Cooper

S|NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026825
  • Stock #: B65876
  • VIN: WMWXU3C59F2B65876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour white leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXU3C59F2B65876, NAVIGATION, TURBO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Silver on White Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Door Locks, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction control, Dual Climate cntrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

