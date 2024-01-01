$34,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 4MATIC Wagon
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 4MATIC Wagon
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDZH6GB4HA237032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4730537
- Mileage 80,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown, Designo Nappa Leather Interior, And A Designo Magnolia Brown Flowing Lines Wood Trim.Local Trade-In, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Wagon Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Exclusive Package, Heated Rear Seats, And 18 AMG Alloy Wheels.Packages Include 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Hands-Free Access, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 360-degree Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Exclusive Interior, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, massage function, Luxury Front Headrests, ARTICO Leather Dashboard, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autobase
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe 75,000 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro 68,000 KM $60,888 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 34,000 KM $64,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class