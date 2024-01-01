2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown, Designo Nappa Leather Interior, And A Designo Magnolia Brown Flowing Lines Wood Trim.

Local Trade-In, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Wagon Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Exclusive Package, Heated Rear Seats, And 18 AMG Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Hands-Free Access, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 360-degree Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Exclusive Interior, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, massage function, Luxury Front Headrests, ARTICO Leather Dashboard, And More!

80,000 KM
$34,888 + tax & licensing
VIN WDDZH6GB4HA237032
Exterior Colour Blue
Interior Colour Tan
Body Style Sedan
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features:
Power Windows, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, AWD, Automatic

Vehicle Description

Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown, Designo Nappa Leather Interior, And A Designo Magnolia Brown Flowing Lines Wood Trim.Local Trade-In, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Wagon Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Exclusive Package, Heated Rear Seats, And 18 AMG Alloy Wheels.Packages Include 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Hands-Free Access, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, 360-degree Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Exclusive Interior, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, massage function, Luxury Front Headrests, ARTICO Leather Dashboard, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

