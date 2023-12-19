Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

68,000 KM

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755362
  • Stock #: 2052857
  • VIN: WDDZF8EBXLA702636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2052857
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Bright Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 19 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

