Great Condition, Dealer Service Mitsubishi Lancer! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Spoiler, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

133,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU1EU606957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2404144
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Dealer Service Mitsubishi Lancer! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Spoiler, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer