2017 RAM 1500

195,881 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST HEMI 5.7 4X4

2017 RAM 1500

ST HEMI 5.7 4X4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,881KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9579808
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG681518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-XXXX

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
