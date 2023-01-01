Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 8 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9579808

9579808 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG681518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,881 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

